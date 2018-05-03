The Golden Peacock Award & the Lifetime Achievement Silver Medal of Late Dr. Lester James Peries was stolen yesterday. These prestigious awards of the Late filmmaker were stolen while on display next to his mortal remains during his funeral service.

Police say they are yet to apprehend any suspects in connection with the theft. A special operation has been launched by the Bambalapitiya Police, said the Police Media Unit.

If anyone has any information about these awards, contact the Police HQ on 011 2 421 111.

(Source: News 1st)