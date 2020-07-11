Jul 11 2020 July 11, 2020 July 11, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

IP Neomal Rangajeewa apologizes

Neomal Rangajeewa

IP Neomal Rangajeewa has apologized over the incident where he threatened and obstructed the duties of a photojournalist at the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s court premises.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Government Information Department has requested the Acting Inspector General of Police CD Wickramaratne today to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation pertaining to the purported assault of a journalist who was covering a court hearing at the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s court premises yesterday.

