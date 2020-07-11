IP Neomal Rangajeewa has apologized over the incident where he threatened and obstructed the duties of a photojournalist at the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s court premises.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Government Information Department has requested the Acting Inspector General of Police CD Wickramaratne today to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation pertaining to the purported assault of a journalist who was covering a court hearing at the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s court premises yesterday.