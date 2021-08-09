Iresponsible beahaviour may result in massive COVID surge – Rohana

Both the Government and the people should be held responsible for the present COVID-19 situation, Public Health Inspectors’ Association President Upul Rohana said. He was speaking at a media briefing held in Chilaw. “If the present trend is to be brought under control, both factions must act with responsibility. Otherwise Sri Lanka will be pushed towards an unfortunate situation similar to that of India,” he commented.

He pointed out that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara Districts is so high that the PHIs have to struggle to provide proper services.

Upul Rohana further said that the capacity of hospitals has exceeded by now. “The number of beds at treatment centres is filling up fast. A large number of infected persons are being reported daily. If we do not immediately control this situation, the country will face a very unfortunate situation. The control health sectors have is on the verge of collapsing,” he added.

“Whatever we do at this moment, the risk of COVID-19 spreading rapidly in the upcoming two to three weeks is very high. This is because the people are behaving without responsibility. If we are to bring back the curve to what it was, we have to impose strict travel restrictions. If not, a situation will arise where hospitals cannot bear the burden. At the same time, a situation is being reported where Public Health Inspectors engaged in their duties at grass root level being unable to cope,” he noted.

(Source: Daily News – By Prasad Poornamal)