May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 May 26, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Irrigation department issues a precautionary flood warning

Posted in

Flood in Sri Lanka

The Irrigation Department says that due to forecast for thunder showers in the central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Uva, North Western and Southern provinces in the upcoming few days there is a possibility of inundation in the low lying areas close to rivers.

The department announced that residents in low-lying areas close to Mee-oya, Deduroya, Maaoya, Attanagaluoya, should be on the alert.

Similarly the Irrigation Department said that residents in low-lying areas close to the Kelani , Kalu, Ging, Nilvalaa and Bentara rivers should be on alert if it rains.

(Source: Hiru News)

Share on FB