The one -to -one discussion between Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Deputy UNP leader Minister Sajith Premadasa for reaching a final consensus regarding the UNP Presidential candidate is scheduled to be held today.

Political sources said that the discussion was scheduled to be held at Temple Trees this afternoon.

Although the discussion between them was due to be held day – before – yesterday, it was postponed to today.

However, before this discussion, a group of backbench MPs had met Prime Minister Wickremasinghe had said that if the presidential candidacy was not given to Sajith Premadasa it would trigger severe opposition of UNPers.

Meanwhile, at a discussion held last Friday Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe had told party seniors that he would come forward for presidential election this time.

However he had said on that occasion that he would arrive at a final decision after putting it forward to the working committee.

(Source: Hiru News)