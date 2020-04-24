The curfew, which was relaxed in 21 districts except for high-risk zones, will be in force again from 8.00 pm today (24) until 5.00 am on Monday (27).

In these 21 districts, curfew was relaxed between 5.00 am to 8.00 pm every day since April 20.

The curfew imposed in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts will be lifted on Monday (April 27) at 5.00 am except the high risk zones.

Accordingly, an island-wide curfew will be in effect throughout this weekend (April 25 and 26).