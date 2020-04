The ongoing island-wide curfew will be in force tomorrow (27) to facilitate the Tri-force personnel on leave to return to their respective camps, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The Director General of the President’s media Division said curfew will be lifted in all districts, except for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam on Tuesday, 28th April at 5.00 am and will be re-imposed at 8.00 pm.