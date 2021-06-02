Islandwide travel restrictions further extended until June 14

Islandwide travel restrictions will be further extended until June 14, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

He stated that the travel restrictions, which are currently in effect and had been initially extended until June 07 (Monday), will now remain in force until 4.00 a.m. on June 14.

Accordingly, the islandwide travel restrictions will not be lifted on June 07, as announced previously.

Following a spike in COVID-19 cases, the government-imposed travel restrictions from June 21.

Although restrictions were imposed, Sri Lanka continued to report more than 2,000 coronavirus cases daily.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths has also increased despite the imposition of travel restrictions.