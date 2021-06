Isolation of 77 Grama Niladhari divisions lifted in 11 districts

Isolation of 77 Grama Niladhari divisions in 11 districts has been lifted with immediate effect, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced.

Accordingly, the isolation of the following areas has been lifted whilst movement restrictions are in existence:

Ratnapura District

Embilipitiya Police Area

Pallegama

Modarawana

Udagama

Yodhagama

Newtown

Panamura Police Area

Walalgoda

Sudugala

Panamura

Kahawaththa Police Area

Nugawela West

Uduhaupe

Nugawela East

Madalagama

Kattange No 3 Area

Rakwana Police Area

Panapitiya South

Panapitiya North

Gabbela

Miyanawita West

Pothupitiya South

Pothupitiya North

Ilubakanda

Kalavana Police Area

Panapola

Dandagamuwa

Wathurawa

Hapugoda

Palmadulla Police Area

Denawaka Pathakada

Dippitigala

Sannasgama

Dobagaswinna

Godagama

Gampaha District

Mahabage Police Area

Elapitawala Nawam Mahara

Wattala Police Area

Hekiththa GN division excluding Athkam Housing Scheme, Alwis Place, National Housing Scheme, Koktain Road

Kurundugahahena GN Alwiswatta Village

Sedawatta

Paranawatta

Pamunugamuwa Police Area

Nilsiri Gama GN 3rd and 7th Lane

Nuwara-Eliya District

Ginigathhena Police Area

Morahenagama

Millagahamula

Trincomalee District

Trincomalee Police Area

Poompugar

Murukan Kovilady

Matale District

Raththota Police Area

Uda Hapuvida

Yatawaththa Police Area

Walpola

Yatawatta GN Alawaththa Village

Mullaitivu District

Puthukudiyiruppu Police Area

Thevipuram

Puthukudiyiruppu West

Puthukudiyiruppu East

Manthuvil

Mallikai Theevu

Kombavil

Udaiyaarkattu North

Udaiyaarkattu South

Vallipunam

Mullyaweli Police Area

Mulliyavalai West

Mulliyavalai North

Jaffna District

Palaly Police Area

Palaly North

Colombo District

Piliyandala Police Area

Kolamulla

Mampe West

Batticaloa District

Batticaloa Police Area

Palameenmadu

Sinnaurani

Kattankudy Police Area

Thiruchenthur

Kallady Velloor

Kalkudha Police Area

Kalmadu

Kalutara District

Agalawaththa Police Area

Kithulgoda South GN Wedikanda Village

Galle District

Elpitiya Police Area

Walambagala

Ahangama Police Area

Karadungoda

Goviyapana

Kahawannagama

Dommangoda

Meegagoda

Maliyagoda

Piyadigama

Habaraduwa Police Area

Koggala 1

Koggala 2

Lanumodara

Bonavista

Katukurunda

Imaduwa Police Area

Dikkumbura

Atanikitha