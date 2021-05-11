Isolation orders issued on 06 more areas
Six areas in Matara, Matale, Kandy and Puttalam districts will be placed under isolation with immediate effect, Commander of Sri Lanka Army General Shavendra Silva announced today (May 11).
Meanwhile, the isolation orders on Nikadalupotha Grama Niladhari Division in Kumbukgete police area of Kurunegala District has been lifted from this morning.
Newly-isolated areas are as follows:
Matara District
- Uyanwatta GN Division
- Uyanwatta North GN Division
Matale District
- Uda Hapuvida GN Division
Kandy District
- Thibbutta Village in Walgampaya GN Division
- Kosgasthenna Village in Walgampaya GN Division
Puttalam District
- Meda Kirimetiyana GN Division
