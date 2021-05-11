Isolation orders issued on 06 more areas

Six areas in Matara, Matale, Kandy and Puttalam districts will be placed under isolation with immediate effect, Commander of Sri Lanka Army General Shavendra Silva announced today (May 11).

Meanwhile, the isolation orders on Nikadalupotha Grama Niladhari Division in Kumbukgete police area of Kurunegala District has been lifted from this morning.

Newly-isolated areas are as follows:

Matara District

Uyanwatta GN Division

Uyanwatta North GN Division

Matale District

Uda Hapuvida GN Division

Kandy District

Thibbutta Village in Walgampaya GN Division

Kosgasthenna Village in Walgampaya GN Division

Puttalam District

Meda Kirimetiyana GN Division