Isolation orders issued on two more areas

Two localities in Colombo and Ratnapura districts were placed under isolation orders effective from 6.00 am today (June 22), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, the following areas will accordingly be isolated until further notice:

Colombo District

Kolonnawa police area

Sri Anandarama Road in Serapura GN Divison

Ratnapura District

Godakawela police area

Kotawala GN Division

In the meantime, the isolation orders imposed on the following locality have been lifted with effect from 6.00 am today:

Gampaha District

Mahabage police area

George Road in Kerengapokuna GN Division