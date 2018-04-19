A week after the assault on Dutch tourists in Mirissa, four suspects were arrested yesterday by the Weligama police over another assault on a group of Israeli tourists in Midigama last Sunday, Police said.

They said a group of five Israel tourists was assaulted on the Midigama beach on April 15 and one suspect was arrested on April 17 and remanded till April 26.

Three other suspects (17, 18 and 23)-residents of Midigama, Ahangama and Mirissa were arrested last night.

They were remanded till April 26 for an identification parade by the Matara Magistrate.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Krishan Jeewaka Jayaruk)