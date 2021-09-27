Issue National Identity Card number at birth – GMOA

The Government Medical Officers’ Association requests that a National Identity Card number should be issued at birth.

The statement said the technical committee set up under the chairmanship of the Director General of Health Services to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children has drawn attention to the lack of an ID number when vaccinating children.

The Association also suggested the expert committee appointed to draft a new Constitution to ensure all children are issued a National Identity Card number at birth to ensure their rights and that the identity card be issued to them at the age of 16 or earlier.

The GMOA directed a letter to the President today emphasizing its importance.

(Source: News Radio)