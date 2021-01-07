It is fair to pardon Duminda too – Wimal

Leader of the National Freedom Front (NFF) Minister Wimal Weerawansa said, former Parliamentarian Duminda Silva, who is on death row, could also be pardoned if Venerable Uvathanne Sumana Thera, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the possession of a large quantity of weapons, could be released on a presidential pardon.

Ven. Sumana Thera was sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of possession of a large quantity of weapons, he said, adding that in such a background, it would not be fair to keep Silva in jail.

He further said the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Political Victimisation during the previous Government had also pointed out in its report that the verdict given against Silva was unfair.

Weerawansa said it was clear from the recordings of several telephone conversations between MP Ranjan Ramanayake and a certain High Court Judge, the verdict in the case against Silva had been given under pressure.

He further said the telephone conversations between former Director of the CID Shani Abeysekera and Ramanayake also revealed the pressure exerted on the Judiciary at that time.

