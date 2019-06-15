The United National Party (UNP) leadership should be changed before the next presidential election, Non-Cabinet Minister Ajith P. Perera said yesterday.

He told a news conference that it was high time for the party to choose its candidate and assign the party leadership to him.

“We have a few leaders with the potential to win the presidential election. The party leadership should be handed over to one of them,” the minister said. “There is one whom I prefer but the party could elect anyone as it has been done in the past.”

He said there were many others in the party who held the same opinion on the leadership change adding that there were no issues the current UNP leader and Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, but one should remember that he had been party leader for the past 26 years.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)