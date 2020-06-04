‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1,243 million

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1,243 million.

Sri Ramco Roofing Lanka (Pvt) Ltd and Sri Ramco Lanka (Pvt) Ltd has donated Rs. 2 million each while Siam City Cement (Lanka) Ltd has donated Rs. 5 million to the Fund. The cheques for these donations were handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (June 03).

In addition, Uma Oya Multi-Purpose Development Project contributed with Rs. 522,231.19 and Union Chemicals Lanka PLC contributed a sum of Rs 500,000. Dr. D.A. Wijesundara donated Rs. 100,000 while Mr. Rusi Pestonjee, Director of the Abans Group donated Rs 1 million to the fund.

The Fund also received Rs. 1,786,050 via the ‘ITUKAMA’ website.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,243,656,318.96.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 0112320880/ 0112354340 or 0112424012.

(President’s Media)