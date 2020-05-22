Itukama COVID-19 fund reaches Rs.1136 million

Following institute and personal donations along with direct deposits, the Itukama COVID-19 Healthcare and Security Fund reached Rs. 1136 million yesterday (May 21).

Canowin Hotel @ SPAS (Pvt) Ltd donated Rs. 1 million and the cheque was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (May 21).

Built Element Ltd, Mascons (Pvt) Ltd contributed Rs. 3 million and Mascons (pvt) Ltd donated Rs. 1 Million. Exim House Distributors (Pvt) Ltd, Exim House (Pvt) Ltd and Mr. Cyril Samarajeewa contributed Rs 250,000 each. The staff of the Tower Hall Theatre collected a sum of Rs. 90,637.69 while the staff members of the Inland Revenue Department collected Rs. 3 million for the Fund. In addition, Mr J.P Dayananda De Silva donated Rs. 100,000 to the Fund to battle COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the amount of Itukama COVID-19 Healthcare and Security Fund remains at Rs. 1,136,968,139.71.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to Itukama COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialing #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700 / 0112320880 / 0112354340 or 0112424012.