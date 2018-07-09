Two persons, a husband and wife died while two others were seriously injured in a shooting that occurred at Jampettah Street in Colombo last evening.

According to Jampettah Street police sources, two unidentified gunmen had arrived at a boutique at Jampettah Street’s 132 Watta area on a motorcycle and opened fire at these persons.

As a result of the firing, the woman had died on the spot while the man had died on admission to hospital.

Two injured persons were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

The victims had been identified as Sellaiah Selvadorai (58) and Elisabeth Perera (50)

Police said the victimised couple was running an eatery in the area. Another shooting incident had also occurred in this locality before this and the police believe that there may be a connection with yesterday’s shooting. Police are investigating into this shooting.

(Source: Daily News – By Dharma Sri Abeyratne)