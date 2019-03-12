Popular artiste Jananath Warakagoda was arrested and remanded today over an accident in which a 62-year-old woman was killed at Kirillawela.



Police said that the car driven by the 42-year-old musician had hit a woman on the pedestrian crossing in front of the Kirillawala divisional secretariat at around 5.30 a.m. this morning (12).

The victim is a resident of Kadawatha.

Warakagoda was produced in the Mahara Magistrate’s Court and was remanded till March 18.

Jananath Warakagoda is the son of veteran actor couple Wijeratne Warakagoda and Chitra Warakagoda and a renowned percussionist in Sri Lanka.