Musician Jananath Warakagoda who was under remand over a fatal accident at Kadawatha has been released on bail by the Mahara Magistrate today.

He was released on a Rs. 10,000 cash bail and two sureties of Rs. 200,000.

Jananath Warakagoda was arrested on March 12 and remanded till March 18, after a 62-year-old woman was knocked down on the pedestrian crossing on the Kandy-Colombo Main Road at Kirillawela in Kadawatha.