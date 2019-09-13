The Japanese Government will furnish one billion Yen (Rs.1.6 billion) to Sri Lanka to procure sophisticated security equipment to bolster its national security.

Finance Ministry sources told Daily News yesterday that Japanese Ambassador Akira Sugiyama and Finance Ministry Secretary Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga signed aid commitments in this regard at the ministry yesterday.

The aid concerned comes under Japanese Government’s Non-project Aid Scheme.

It is intended to provide rapid support to Sri Lanka for strengthening its counter- terrorism activities and public security, the sources said.

As put it by a ministry official that the facility will be utilized to strengthen the capacity of Sri Lanka Police and the Airport and Aviation Services of the country.

He said following Easter Sunday bombings in the country, the aviation authorities, Sri Lanka police and those responsible for public security had identified what type of surveillance equipment they require for broader aviation security at the airports and other vital places to trace any possible threats.

“We, as the recipients of the aid had communicated a list of electronic equipment which include body scanners, explosive traces detectors and many other surveillance equipment to the Japanese government,” he said.

Asked when can the country expect them to arrive in Sri Lanka , he said , “with the notes of exchange have been signed today (yesterday) , the government of Japan will deliver these equipment any time now as the main contractor.

The necessary equipment for surveillance and detection will be provided by the Japanese government to Sri Lanka Police and to the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited, through the Defense Ministry and the Transport and Civil Aviation Ministry, he said.

(Source: Daily News – By Chamikara Weerasinghe)