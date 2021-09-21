Jayantha Ketagoda sworn in again as member of parliament

Jayantha Ketagoda was sworn in as a National List MP of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) a short while ago.

The SLPP nominated Ketagoda to the Elections Commission on September 13 to be appointed as a National List MP, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former State Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

Ketagoda earlier resigned as an MP to allow Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to enter parliament.