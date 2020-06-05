Jeevan Thondaman signs nomination papers

Late former Minister Arumugan Thondaman’s son, Jeevan Thondaman has signed nomination papers to contest the upcoming General Election for the Nuwara-Eliya District under the ticket of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

The nomination papers were signed at the Ceylon Workers Congress headquarters in Kotagala.

Jeevan Thondamon is contesting the General Election after the demise of his father, who handed over nominations to contest from the Nuwara-Eliya District.

(Source: News Radio)