Joint Opposition MP Udaya Gammanpila yesterday told media in Colombo that a proper investigation had not been conducted into the very serious allegations levelled against Rishad Bathiudeen.

The JO is against the reappointment of Bathiudeen as a minister and it would move a no faith motion against him, Gammanpila said.

Meanwhile JO sources said the old vote of no faith against Bathiudeen would be updated and presented to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya shortly.

JO’s move comes after some Muslim MPs who resigned from their ministerial portfolios following the Easter Sunday attacks to provide space to carry out Independent investigations, were reinstated yesterday. Those who swore in before President Maithripala Sirisena are as follows.

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) leader, Rauff Hakeem – Minister of City Planning, Water Supply & Higher Education.

Rishard Bathiudeen – Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development, Vocational Training & Skills Development.

Ameer Ali – State Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Economic Affairs

Meanwhile Buddhika Pathirana swore in as the Deputy Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development.

All Muslim MPs who held ministerial portfolios resigned following the Easter Sunday attacks and after allegations were levelled against Bathiudeen alleging that he is tied to Islamic radicals. However, Kabir Hashim and Abdul Haleem assumed duties as ministers on 20 June.

(Source: The Island)