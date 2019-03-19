The Bribery Commission has withdrawn four cases filed against MP Johnston Fernando regarding non-declaration of assets. In turn, the Colombo Chief Magistrate Court has discharged MP Fernando of the relevant charges.

It was sequent to the Bribery Commission withdrawing the cases on charges that he had not filed his declaration of assets between 2010 and 2013.

The BC informed the court that the cases against the MP could not be proceeded with because of a technical issue.