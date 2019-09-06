President Maithripala Sirisena said in Polonnaruwa yesterday that during the last five years of his stewardship he has built up an environment of freedom within the country to enable the Judicial sector to arrive at independent and impartial decisions without any political influence or interference.

The President was addressing the gathering after opening the new courts complex in Polonnaruwa yesterday (September 5). The three storey courts complex building cost Rs.327 million. The President who unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion also undertook an inspection tour of the complex.

The President said that however much various criticisms and accusations were levelled against him, he had been able to stabilise freedom, democracy and judicial independence in the country during his term of office.From the very inception of the Executive Presidential System in the country, all succeeding Presidents before him had faced the accusation of influencing and interfering in the Judiciary .

“No such accusation had been levelled at him during his tenure of office and this factor gave him immense pleasure and self satisfaction. This could also be considered as a great privilege won by the Judiciary as well as the masses of this country,” the President added.

The foundation stone for the new courts complex equipped with a High Court building, District Court, Magistrate’s Court, relevant office facilities and all other conveniences was laid by President Sirisena himself on February 25, 2017.

Justice and Prison Reforms Minister Talatha Athukorale, State Minister Wasantha Senanayake, former Justice Minister Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, North Central Province Governor Sarath Ekanayake, Wayamba Province Governor Peshala Jayaratne, Polonnaruwa Mayor Chanaka Sidath Ranasinghe, several other peoples representatives, Polonnaruwa District Secretary Panduka Abeywardene and state and legal sector officials were also present on the occasion.

(Source: Daily News)