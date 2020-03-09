The JVP, yesterday, accused the government of hiding former UNP MP Ravi Karunanayake while the police were looking for him.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Pelawatte, former JVP MP Bimal Ratnayake said Karunanayake was hiding in a house belonging to a very powerful politician of the government. He however refused to name the politician. “We are certain that this government will not allow some of the suspects to be arrested.

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should be arrested, but not even his name is mentioned in the list of suspects. More than 48 hours have elapsed since the order to arrest Ravi Karunanayake was given. During the UNP-led government the rogues of present government were hiding in the houses of ministers at that time. So we are sure that Karunanayake too is now hiding in a house of a very powerful member of this government. “The content of forensic audit report has upset some members of the incumbent government. We saw their reactions to that report during the two-day parliament debate on the matter. The report contains names of bond scammers in both main parties.

(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)