JVP condemns Indian High Commission statement over East Container Terminal

While condemning the statement issued by the Indian High Commission over the East Container Terminal (ECT) of the Colombo Port, the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) said yesterday it was a huge blow to the sovereignty and independence of the country.

Former JVP MP Nalinda Jayatissa told the media in Kalutara that the Indian Government had no right to influence the decisions of the people of Sri Lanka.

He said the Indian Government has shown its power over Sri Lanka through the statement issued by the Indian High Commission yesterday.

“India exerted undue pressure on Sri Lanka during the past through the Indo-lanka agreement.they deployed Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka by force. They forcibly entered the Kankesanturai (KKS) Harbour. They are trying to do the same to the ECT of the Colombo port as well. We would like to remind them that they have no chance to repeat the past,” he said.

He said the leaders of this country should not bow down to India or the US and urged the government to take steps to protect the country from the Indo-US agenda.

Dr. Jayatissa said the government should issue a statement with regard to the statement issued by the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Ajith Siriwardana)