JVP files Fundamental Rights petition against alleged ‘sugar scam’

The JVP has filed a Fundamental Rights petition before the Supreme Court this morning over the loss of Rs.15.9 billion to the state through the reduction of taxes imposed on imported sugar.

The petition was filed by JVP Politburo member Sunil Hadunnetti and former Provincial Councillor attorney-at-law Sunil Watagala.

Handunnetti states that reducing the tax levied on sugar imports to 25 cents had caused the government a loss of Rs. 15.9 billion.

He went on to allege that the import tax on sugar had been slashed with the intention to provide relief to several pro-government businessmen.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Finance Minister PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, Presidential Secretary P.B. Jayasundera, Attorney General Dappula de Livera, Finance Secretary S.R. Attygalle, former Sathosa chairman Nushad Perera, Pyramid Wilmar Pvt Ltd and its chairman Sajath Mawzoon and chairman of Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Shantha Dissanayake have been named as the respondents of the petitions.

The Finance Ministry has also presented submissions to the Parliament on the matter, he said, adding that the fundamental rights of the people were violated by the alleged sugar scam.