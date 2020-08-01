All arrangements have been made to sell the East Container Terminal of the Colombo South Harbour to India, the JVP alleges.

Addressing the media at the JVP party headquarters in Pelawatte, JVP-led NPP Kalutara District candidate Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said: “The Colombo harbour has been ranked 27th in the world in terms of efficiency. As per the statistics of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority Colombo port could generate a revenue of Rs. 500,000 million a year. If the ECT of Colombo harbour is handed over to India we will be left with nothing. What will happen to the port workers? They have already launched a hunger strike; the government says nothing. We call upon the President and the Prime Minister to abrogate the agreement to sell ECT to India.

“Today, the UNP has become the main acolyte of the SLPP. The UNP government sold off 49 percent of the East Terminal. Now, this government is planning to sell off the rest. Both the SJB and the UNP are going around the country asking the people to vote for the SLPP if they do not vote for them.”

“All income generating ventures in this country have been sold or are in the process of being divested. It was those ventures which pumped funds to maintain welfare programmes such as free education and free healthcare. Once they are turned into private enterprises, how will we be able to raise funds for welfare?”

NPP Colombo District candidate Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara and Gampaha District candidate Lanka Rasadari Siriwardena also addressed the press.

(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)