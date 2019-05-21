JVP hands over no-confidence motion against government
Posted in Local News
The no-confidence motion (NCM) against the government was handed over to the Speaker by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) a short while ago.
JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said yesterday that his party would hand over a NCM against the government owing to its failure to avert the Easter Sunday bombings despite prior warnings.
JVP lost the people’s confidence. They will not have any future in politics.
This motion is to divert the mindset of the people.
When there’s a motion in the house these idiots should support that instead of having another.
There are high chances that the Badurudeen’s motion will get defeated. So he will become a free guy officially.
Then JVP will also prove that the confidence for the govt still available with this nonsense.
UNP have paid to them to do so. Its their marketing campaign.
People should raise against the national list. That should be abolished in next parliament election.
People should come to streets and request for an election without further delay.