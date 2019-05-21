May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 May 21, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

JVP hands over no-confidence motion against government

The no-confidence motion (NCM) against the government was handed over to the Speaker by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) a short while ago.

JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said yesterday that his party would hand over a NCM against the government owing to its failure to avert the Easter Sunday bombings despite prior warnings.