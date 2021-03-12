JVP seeks Legal action over loss due to reduced sugar tax

The JVP will seek legal action against the government for the loss of Rs.15.9 billion through the reduction of taxes imposed on imported sugar.

The JVP said a complaint will be lodged before the Supreme Court today seeking relief for the violation of the publics fundamental rights due to the non-receipt of relief.

Former Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti and Attorney Sunil Watagala will file the complaint at the Supreme Court at 10 this morning.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Secretary to the President Dr. PB Jayasundara, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance SR Attygalle, former Chairman of Sathosa Nushad Perera, a Chairman of a private firm, the Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority Shantha Dissanayake and the Attorney General will be cited as respondents in the complaint.

(Courtesy: News Radio)