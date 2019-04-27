The JVP yesterday said that President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at least now should act together to give the political leadership to restore the country’s security.

Addressing the media at the party head office in Pelawatte, JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that the President and Prime Minister were still blaming each other for the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

Dissanayake said that there was a need to beef up the country’s security, but the political leadership had no comprehensive plans in place to undertake the task

“President Maithripala Sirisena promised to do drastic changes to the security apparatus within 24 hours, but even after lapsing of that time period nothing tangible had been done,” Dissanayake said.

He said that people, especially the Muslims, should be vigilant and support the security forces as the terrorists had taken cover among the Muslims.

The JVP leader announced the cancellation of the party’s May Day rally in view of the current security situation.

Answering a query by a journalist, Dissanayake said a person arrested over the Easter Sunday carnage was on the JVP’s national list at the last general election, but he was neither a member nor an activist of the JVP.

“We included several personalities such as former Auditor General and Vice Chancellor of University of Moratuwa on our national list. This person, too, was included due to his contribution to the economy and considering his status in the minority community.”

Dissanayake said that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Professor G. L. Peiris and Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe had given awards to that person for his contribution to business several times and he was also awarded highest national titles Deshamanya and Deshabandu.

JVP MP Vijitha Herath and politburo member K. D. Lalkantha were also present at the media conference.

(Source: The Island – By Udara Karunadasa)