JVP to name its presidential candidate tomorrow
The JVP would announce its presidential candidate tomorrow, at Galle Face, and that candidate would be the one with the means to salvage the country and its people from the present plight and the public security threat, the party’s propaganda secretary, MP Vijitha Herath said yesterday.
Herath said that their candidate would launch his campaign on the themes of fighting corruption and fraud and would present a policy manifesto which could easily defeat the candidates of both parties policy-wise.
“Ours is not the aim to ensure the victory of a single person. Our struggle is to bring about a leader who could ensure the victory of the country and its people. We have 28 parties and organisations with us. Accordingly we have a belief that our candidate could win the forthcoming national poll,” the MP said.
He said: “We did not contest the 2015 presidential polls not to support anyone but by taking the situation then prevailing in the local polity. Today the situation is far different from that situation. Therefore we are contesting this time.”
(Source: The Island – By Sirimantha Ratnasekera)
The JVP politbureau is politically naive to declare its presidental candidate of all the place Galle Face. Galle Face is the place where Muslims come to pray for they are expected to face the sun! and then during the month of Ramxan devoted muslims congragate to break fast. So the best suggestion that I could give the JVP bureaucracy is to address the rally in arabic
What a foolish thing to say. If you love any political party this time also you can give your vote to murderers, bond scammers, rogues etc. If you love your country and your children you should vote for JVP OR Nagananda. Preferably Mr Nagananda.