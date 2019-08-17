The JVP would announce its presidential candidate tomorrow, at Galle Face, and that candidate would be the one with the means to salvage the country and its people from the present plight and the public security threat, the party’s propaganda secretary, MP Vijitha Herath said yesterday.

Herath said that their candidate would launch his campaign on the themes of fighting corruption and fraud and would present a policy manifesto which could easily defeat the candidates of both parties policy-wise.

“Ours is not the aim to ensure the victory of a single person. Our struggle is to bring about a leader who could ensure the victory of the country and its people. We have 28 parties and organisations with us. Accordingly we have a belief that our candidate could win the forthcoming national poll,” the MP said.

He said: “We did not contest the 2015 presidential polls not to support anyone but by taking the situation then prevailing in the local polity. Today the situation is far different from that situation. Therefore we are contesting this time.”

(Source: The Island – By Sirimantha Ratnasekera)