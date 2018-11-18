The JVP will not attend the all party leaders meeting set to take place at 5 this evening under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena pertaining to the present political crisis.

Meanwhile leaders representing the United National Front will attend the all party leaders meeting.

An all party leaders meeting was called by President Maithripala Sirisena last night, pertaining to the present political crisis.

The President’s Media Division said the meeting was called with the intention of addressing the unruly behaviour of Parliamentarians in the House last week and bringing an end to the political unrest in the country.

The Tamil National Alliance will also attend all party leaders meetings that are called by President Maithripala Sirisena.