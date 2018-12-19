The JVP says even if the UNP were to form a broad political force, the JVP will never join or engage in politics with the UNP or Mahinda Rajapaksa under any circumstance.

Responding to a charge levelled by Parliamentarian Lakshman Yapa Abeywardene whilst speaking at a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna media briefing held yesterday, JVP Parliamentarian Bimal Ratnayake denied the SLPP MP’s claims that the JVP intends to form a new political alliance with the Tamil National Alliance.

The Parliamentarian noted Lakshman Yapa held a Ministerial portfolio under Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government for three and a half years.

He stressed certain political frogs are attempting to tarnish the image of political parties that remain of one political stance, by easily jumping from one party to another.

(Source: News Radio)