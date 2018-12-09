The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) says its MPs will not support a motion which is expected to be presented in Parliament to express confidence in UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday (8), JVP MP Bimal Ratnayake said that the motion is being brought by the United National Party (UNP) and that the JVP will have no part of it.

We will not get involved in this battle over the premiership or any plans to form a government, he said.

He said they will not express confidence as there is no confidence.

The JVP parliamentarian further said that abolishing the executive presidency is the only solution for this problem in the country.

(Source: Ada Derana)