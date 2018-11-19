The JVP yesterday reiterated that it would never help the UNP form a government even if the ‘purported UPFA government’ was dislodged through parliamentary means.

JVP MP Dr Nalinda Jayatissa, who is also a member of the party’s Central Committee said, in a brief interview with The Island, that there was no change in the party’s position that it would not side with either Mahinda Rajapaksa or any one from the UNP.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has said that those who are opposed to the incumbent UPFA government number 122, including the JVP’s six MPs.

Dr. Jayatissa said the only way out was to appoint a caretaker government and hold a free and fair election so that people could elect a party of their choice to govern the country.

Ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe last week said that he had mustered the support of 122 MPs to prove that the ‘purported

government’ did not have the required numbers in the House.

Speaker Jayasuriya said that two no-confidence motions had been passed in Parliament during the last week’s sittings and the two motions had been signed by 122 MPs each.

(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)