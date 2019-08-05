Mathematics tutor Dinesh Nuwan Amaratunga and 7 others who under remand custody over an attack on a van by a group of VIP bodyguards at Kalagedihena were granted bail by the Attanagalle Magistrate’s Court today.

The police said the mathematics tutor and three others surrendered to the Attanagalle Magistrate’s Court on July over the incident.

Four suspects were arrested over the incident after they surrendered to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) earlier.

The incident was reported from Kalagedihena on July 18 where the suspect’s private security personnel had attacked a van for allegedly not allowing their convoy to overtake.