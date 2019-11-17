Kandy district results – Presidential Election 2019 – Sri Lanka
Kandy District results including all the polling divisions of Presidential Election 2019 in Sri Lanka.
Harispatthuwa Polling Division
|Symbol
|Candidate
|Votes
|Gotabaya Rajapaksa
|64,298
|Sajith Premadasa
|62,044
|Anura Dissanayake
|3,401
|Mahesh Senanayake
|383
Galagedara Polling Division
|Symbol
|Candidate
|Votes
|Gotabaya Rajapaksa
|24,829
|Sajith Premadasa
|16,839
|Anura Dissanayake
|959
|Mahesh Senanayake
|135
Mr GR has got a lead of 300,000 votes in 6,800,000 votes conted so far.
There is no way Modad*dasa will be able to recoup GR’s majority.
The winners in this election are (1) Gothabhaya Rajapaksa as president and (2) Ranil Wickremasinghe as prime Minister.
Isn’t it a wonderful world?