Kandy district results – Presidential Election 2019 – Sri Lanka

Kandy district results of Presidential Election 2019 in Sri Lanka

Kandy District results including all the polling divisions of Presidential Election 2019 in Sri Lanka.

Harispatthuwa Polling Division

Symbol Candidate Votes
SLPP Pohottuwa logo Gotabaya Rajapaksa 64,298
NDF swan logo Sajith Premadasa 62,044
Compass malimawa logo Anura Dissanayake 3,401
NPM bulb logo Mahesh Senanayake 383

Galagedara Polling Division

Symbol Candidate Votes
SLPP Pohottuwa logo Gotabaya Rajapaksa 24,829
NDF swan logo Sajith Premadasa 16,839
Compass malimawa logo Anura Dissanayake 959
NPM bulb logo Mahesh Senanayake 135
