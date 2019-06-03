Kandy shops to close in support of Rathana Thera today
All shops in Kandy town will be closed today in support of MP Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera who began a fast-unto-death campaign outside the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy on May 31, the Kandy Sinhala Traders Front said.
The Thera is demanding the removal of Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, Eastern Province Governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah and Western Province Governor Azath Salley from their posts.
Meanwhile, doctors who examined Ven.Rathana Thera yesterday said his condition was stable.
Dr.Saman Nanayakkara from the Peradeniya hospital said the Thera only takes water to prevent dehydration under medical advice.
However, the doctor said the Thera’s pysical condition will deteriorate in about four days if he continues with his fast.
(Source: Daily News – By Asela Kuruluwansa)
I must say that the monks should not become a politician. If they does most of the people wont listen to them and they will not get respect. Certain monks did the mistake and the whole Sangha community suffered.
If Rathana thero is not a politician this strike might became a very big issue than this.
But we should forget all the past and make sure to support him.
Why is this patriot taking water?
Dehydration will destroy him quickly and he will be a National Hero to the Sinhala Buddhists! He will also reach Nibbana soon.
There will be statues in Galle Face for him if he goes. The crows in Colombo will have more comfortable places to shit. Now, they have to shit only on RP’s statue.
I hope his mate Weerawansa is not supplying Lemon Puffs.
The TNA MP who is also starving is served Pizza daily around 2AM by Col Karuna when nobody around.
Ven Galgoda Atthe Gnanasara in action.
Stupidity reaches a climax.
Lalitha,
Don’t break your head.
This ‘fast unto death’ person is surviving on Burghers from MacDonalds in Kandy.
@Lalitha, your words will go in vein. There wont be any room in future for any such. People are ready to bring up a new generation. You might be not Lalitha, may be Ahamed…. do not bother… during next election, all Sinhalese away from SL will come and vote too… Stay tight…..
Athureliya Ratna Thera’s ‘desire’ is against the teachings of the Buddha. He wants the President to remove one representative of the people and two others appointed by the President without following any due process – Minister Rishad Badhurdeen on one hand and Governors Sally and Hisbullah on the other. He has supposed to have submitted a memorandum to the President against them. These government ‘office holders’ can be removed only if they are given an opportunity to respond to any allegations leveled against them. If Athureliya thinks that the President should remove them because Athureliya has given the memorandum, he is sadly mistaken not only about the law of the land, but also about the tenets of Buddhism. This so-called monk, who disregards all principles of good governance and religious core values has taken steps to threaten the President impliedly.
If he has any evidence against these three ‘officials’ that they are responsible for the commission of any offence, it is his duty to hand over the evidence to the Police and make a request to them to deal it with it in accordance with the law. Instead, engaging in a fast in a public place is nothing but an act of taking the law into his own had to force the lawfully elected official – the Head of the State – to succumb to moral and psychological intimidation. We have not heard of any news that he had handed over any evidence to the Police so far. Mere belief or hope is not evidence; it is nothing but rank prejudice! That is what Athureliya is presently displaying!