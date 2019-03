Underworld leader Muhammad Najeem Imran alias Kanjipaani Imran arrested in Dubai along with Maakandurey Madush has been deported to Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, he has arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) a short while ago.

Upon his arrival at the BIA, the Criminal Investigation Department has taken Kanjipani Imran into custody for further questioning, the Police Spokesperson added.