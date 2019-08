The Colombo High Court today sentenced notorious drug kingpin Mohamed Najim Mohamed Imran alias ‘Kanjipani Imran’ to 6 years in prison for the possession and trafficking of 5.3 kg of cannabis.

The order was issued by Colombo High Court judge Gihan Kulathunga this morning.

‘Kanjipani Imran’ is presently in the custody of the Colombo Crimes Division.