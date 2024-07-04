Karandeniya PHI murder suspect arrested in Mount Lavinia

Posted by Editor on July 4, 2024 - 1:53 pm

Sri Lanka Police have arrested the gunman responsible for killing Public Health Inspector Roshan Kumara Vithanage in Elpitiya back in February.

The suspect was apprehended with two firearms in the Mount Lavinia area, according to police.

Vithanage, aged 51 and serving as PHI for Karandeniya, was fatally shot at his home on Pathiraja Mawatha by assailants arriving on a motorcycle. CCTV footage captured two suspects fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Vithanage, also Treasurer of the Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU), was targeted in the attack.

Previously, another suspect connected to the murder was arrested at Katunayake Airport while trying to flee to Dubai with a fake passport.