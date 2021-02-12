Karu Jayasuriya welcomes Prime Minister’s decision to allow burial of COVID dead

The National Movement for Social Justice (NMSJ) in a statement yesterday commended the decision taken by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to allow the burial of COVID-19 dead.

“We believe that the decision taken by the Government is in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation, the reports of two expert committees comprising local health professionals, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka as well as the United Nations Human Rights Council,” the NMSJ Chairman Karu Jayasuriya said. “This is an important decision with regard to the reconciliation process in the country. At the same time, it will help to alleviate religious and ethnic differences. This can be considered as a decision that was taken based on science,” the statement said.

“This decision is a clear indication of the political maturity of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. This measure will also help to redress certain grievances that have developed among certain sections of the society in recent times,” it added.

NMSJ said as a civil society organisation that endeavours to create a just society, it appreciates this decision and fervently hopes that appropriate action will be taken to implement it without delay.

(Source: Daily FT)