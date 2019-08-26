Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had informed the United National Party (UNP) that he will contest the upcoming Presidential Election with the aim of abolishing the Executive Presidency, if the Presidential candidacy is given to him with the unanimous agreement of the UNP.

He had emphasised that he took this decision in response to the requests made by several UNP members, not to surpass another person.

He had also stated that there’s no truth in rumours that he is going to contest the Presidential Election in a bid to protect the Party leadership held by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Upatissa Perera)