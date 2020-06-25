Karuna Amman arrives at CID to record statement

Vinayagamurthi Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning to give a statement over his remarks that he killed some 2,000 to 3,000 Sri Lankan soldiers in one night at Elephant Pass.

Addressing a gathering at Navadinveli in Ampara on June 19, the former MP made these remarks.

However, on Tuesday (23), Karuna Amman had informed the CID that he was not in a position to provide a statement due to ill health.