Jun 23 2020 June 23, 2020 June 23, 2020

Karuna informs CID he is unable to give a statement

Karuna Amman - Vinyagamoorthy Muralitharan

Former Deputy Minister Vinyagamoorthy Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman has informed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) through his lawyer today that he is currently unable to provide a statement as he is unwell, police said.

Karuna Amman was summoned to the CID to record a statement today over his comments claiming to have committed crimes during his time with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

