Karuna’s history not a secret – Mahinda Rajapaksa

Referring to the controversial remarks made by former LTTE member Vinyagamoorthy Muralitharan alias Karuna, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said the former parliamentarian’s history was no secret to anyone.

Speaking at a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) rally held at Labuyaya, Kuliyapitiya on Tuesday, Mr. Rajapaksa said Karuna’s statement that he had killed an exorbitant number of soldiers in a night, has become a hot topic at political stages of the opposition parties.

“However, there was no voice raised from the opposition over those who procured arms to the LTTE. It was our soldiers who were killed with those weapons given to the LTTE by the politicians in the past. Karuna’s history is not a secret to anyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the person who has failed to face defeats successfully, is unfit for the country’s leadership.

“True leaders should posses the personality to face any dire situation. I request the people to elect only the genuine leaders who are people-friendly and dedicated to the betterment of the country sans narrow objectives,” he said.

Kurunegala District SLPP Leader Johnston Fernando and candidate Saman Priya Herath were also present there.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Lahiru Pothmulla and Dinesh Upendra)