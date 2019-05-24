UNP MP Kavinda Jayawardana has stepped down from the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to look into and report on the 04/21 terror attack and also the accusations against Minister Rishard Baithudeen.

“I wrote to Speaker excusing myself from the PSC citing personal reasons. I want to dedicate my time fully on the people who were affected in the attacks. In this context, I may not be able to focus on the PSC,” he said.

The matter was informed in parliament by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya. Further, Dr Rajitha Senaratne & Dr Nalinda Jayatissa were appointed to the committee.